Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bonfida has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

