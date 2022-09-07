Brighton Jones LLC Buys 4,545 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 288,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 473,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.45.

