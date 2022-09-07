Brighton Jones LLC Buys 702 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 57,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

