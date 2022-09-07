Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. 58,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,353. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

