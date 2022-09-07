Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $148.39. 38,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,526. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

