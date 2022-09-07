Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 598.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,091,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.68. The stock had a trading volume of 223,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

