Brighton Jones LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.8 %

SBUX traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. 233,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

