Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,888,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 12,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

