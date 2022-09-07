Brighton Jones LLC Sells 536 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.18 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

