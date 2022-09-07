Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $18.64

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $34,259,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,648,785 shares in the company, valued at $333,684,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,578,962 shares of company stock worth $56,591,292. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

