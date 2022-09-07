Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $55.10

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

BHF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.