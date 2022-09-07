Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $40.89

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

