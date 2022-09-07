Brokerages Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $25.20

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paramount Global to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PARA opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

