Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 106,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

