Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. 56,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

