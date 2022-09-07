Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. International Money Express comprises about 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.