Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,000 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global makes up approximately 3.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Zeta Global worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

ZETA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.70. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,067. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

