Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, reaching $148.38. 20,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.