Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $153,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

