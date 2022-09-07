Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

Further Reading

