Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canuc Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.