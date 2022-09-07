Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at C$68.39 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$34.68 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.71. The firm has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

