Capital One Financial Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

CRK opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.