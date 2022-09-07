Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock remained flat at $23.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

