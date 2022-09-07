Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 142,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.