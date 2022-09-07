Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $582,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 12,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.