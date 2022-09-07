Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.