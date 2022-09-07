Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 326,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

