Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

