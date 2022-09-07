Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST remained flat at $50.41 during trading on Wednesday. 6,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

