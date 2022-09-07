Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

CTLT traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

