Centaur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,361.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $385,038.21 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

