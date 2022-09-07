Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.65. 6,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,236,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,663. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.