Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 904,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemours by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 15.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

