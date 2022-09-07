Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.