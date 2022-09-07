Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 15,619,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,104,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $428,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

