CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 202342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
CK Hutchison Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.
