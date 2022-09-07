Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

