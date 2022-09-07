Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Codexis by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Codexis has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $429.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

