Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Codexis by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Codexis has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $429.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.