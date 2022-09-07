Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 54,438 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 3.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 133,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.