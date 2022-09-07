Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 54,438 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 3.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.
NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 133,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
