Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after buying an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

