Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.16. 45,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

