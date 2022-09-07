Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $29.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,843.91. 14,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2,090.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

