Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $18,698,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 437,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 376,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 386,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 1,198,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,648,468. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

