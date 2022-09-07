Comparing Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 155.90%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 12.81 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.14 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

