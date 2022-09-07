Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.89 Million

Contentos (COS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Contentos has a total market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,132 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.