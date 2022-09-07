CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,318.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $69,318.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093238 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

