Contrasting Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 836.20 -$2.35 million ($0.49) -9.22 Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 31.27 -$18.87 million ($0.35) -2.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55% Ocean Power Technologies -1,073.00% -25.77% -24.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers distributed offshore power and communications for remote surface and subsea applications in markets, such as defense and security, offshore oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind. Further, the company provides Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Additionally, it offers offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

