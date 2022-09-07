Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Capitalization Achieves $525,038.83

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $525,038.83 and $33.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
