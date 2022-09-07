CPUcoin (CPU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,204.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CPUcoin has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $109,204.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUcoin directly using US dollars.

